Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €48.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday.

EVT opened at €41.91 ($49.31) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.02 and a 200 day moving average of €37.63. Evotec has a 52-week low of €22.47 ($26.44) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

