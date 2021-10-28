Wanchain (WAN) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $168.96 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00431764 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,045,403 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

