Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.