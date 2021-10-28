Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €152.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €152.00 ($178.82) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a one year high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

