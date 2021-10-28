W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

