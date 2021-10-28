Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $185.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

