vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

VTVT stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.