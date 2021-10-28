VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

VSEC traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VSE stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of VSE worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

