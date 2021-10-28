Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

