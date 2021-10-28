Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 233.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

