Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €268.93 ($316.39).

ETR VOW3 opened at €203.90 ($239.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

