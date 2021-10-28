Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.