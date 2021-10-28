Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Vistra worth $55,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

