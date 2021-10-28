Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $215.78 on Thursday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $420.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.