Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOET. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 19,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.