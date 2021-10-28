Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $155.73 and a one year high of $338.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.