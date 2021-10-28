Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,800 shares, an increase of 801.6% from the September 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CBBYF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
