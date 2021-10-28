Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,844,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 9.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $559,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,259,470. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -1.32. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

