Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VEI stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vine Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vine Energy (VEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.