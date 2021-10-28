Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in October

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Video River Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

