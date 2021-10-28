Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in October

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Video River Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Video River Networks Company Profile
