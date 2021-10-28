VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

