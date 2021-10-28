VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

