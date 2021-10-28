Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $221,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

