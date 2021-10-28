Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ VICR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $156.96.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
