Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 929 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

Shares of VICR traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.77. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

