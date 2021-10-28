Verso Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $106,847.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

