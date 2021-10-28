VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ VBNK opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About VersaBank.
