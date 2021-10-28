Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.79% of Verra Mobility worth $194,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 128,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,365,750 shares of company stock worth $136,867,200. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

