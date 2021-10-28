Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 23rd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of VBTX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

