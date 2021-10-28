VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.16% of VEREIT worth $442,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 405,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.