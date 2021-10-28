Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 586,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,888. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

VNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

