Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

