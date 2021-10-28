Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $114,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $212.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $214.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

