Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 452.5% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

