Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 99,055 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.04% of Dine Brands Global worth $169,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

