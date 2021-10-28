Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 303,120 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hostess Brands worth $191,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $4,091,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

TWNK stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

