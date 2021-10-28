Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $181,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $70,216,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $412.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $433.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

