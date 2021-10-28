Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.16 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of Provident Financial Services worth $179,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

