Vanguard Group Inc. Has $172.62 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.26% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $172,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.