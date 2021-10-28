Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $176,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

