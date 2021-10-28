Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 156,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,718,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,493 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,206,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

