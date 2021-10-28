VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 123,880 shares.The stock last traded at $50.83 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

