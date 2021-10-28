Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Value Line has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of VALU opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.03.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.09% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

