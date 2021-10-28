Utah Retirement Systems Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $2,820,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

