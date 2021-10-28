Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

