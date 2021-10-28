Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 218,793 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FND opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $138.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

