Utah Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 472,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,231,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.53 and its 200-day moving average is $351.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $440.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.