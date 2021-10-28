Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

