US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 7,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.