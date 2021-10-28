US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

