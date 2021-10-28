Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Upwork stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 1,873,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

